Salalah (Al-Ittihad)

The junior football team, born in 2008, lost to Syria 0-1, in the second round, at Al Saada Complex Stadium in Salalah, within the second group of the 10th West Asian Championship.

On the other hand, Saudi Arabia and Jordan tied 2-2 in the same round.

“White Juniors” had won over Jordan 1-0, in the first round, while Saudi Arabia beat Syria 2-0.

Our national team will meet Saudi Arabia on Saturday, in the third and final round of the group stage, while Jordan will face its Syrian counterpart.