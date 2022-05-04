By Jarrett Renshaw

(Reuters) – The White House will on Wednesday announce a series of measures to support quantum computing technology in the United States, while laying out measures to increase digital security to defend against the next generation of supercomputers.

The country and other nations are in a race to develop quantum computing technology, which can fuel advances in artificial intelligence, materials science and chemistry. Quantum computers, the main focus of the effort, can operate millions of times faster than today’s most advanced supercomputers, performing billions of calculations at the same time.

US President Joe Biden will sign an executive order aimed at strengthening the Quantum Initiative National Advisory Committee, the government’s independent expert advisory body for quantum information science and technology.

The order places the advisory committee directly under the authority of the White House, helping to ensure that the president and other key decision-makers in the country have access to the latest information.

The White House is expected to name the board members in the coming weeks. Biden will also sign a national security memorandum outlining the US government’s plan to address the risks posed by quantum computers to US digital security.

A senior US government official said the research shows that quantum computers will soon reach a size and level of sophistication sufficient to break much of the encryption that currently protects digital communications on the Internet.

The memo provides a roadmap for federal agencies to upgrade their information technology systems to help defend against complex quantum computing attacks, setting goals and milestones. It also establishes a working group between the public and private sectors to generate research and collaborate on attack defense strategies.

