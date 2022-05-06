The bill, known as NOPEC, was approved by a majority of 17 members against four in the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill is sponsored by a bipartisan group of House members, including Republican Chuck Grassley and Democrat Amy Klobuchar.

The bill is also opposed by the American Petroleum Institute, the largest US oil and gas lobby. In a letter to committee leaders, the institute said NOPEC “creates potential risks to US diplomatic, military and commercial interests while potentially having a limited impact on market concerns that drive the legislation.”

Some analysts have warned that NOPEC could eventually harm domestic energy companies if it pressures OPEC members to flood global markets with oil, because those countries produce oil at a much lower cost than US companies.