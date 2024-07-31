John Kirby said during a press conference:

We cannot confirm reports of the death of the Hamas leader.

Biden was briefed on reports from the Middle East.

We do not believe that escalation is inevitable in the region.

We are still working to push the ceasefire talks forward.

It is too early to know how much impact the events will have on the ceasefire talks.

US forces in the Middle East are fully prepared.

We don’t want to see escalation and we are managing risk.

We welcome any role by China or others, whether in the region or outside it, to de-escalate, help us end the war, and ensure Israel’s security.

US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said earlier on Wednesday that Washington had no knowledge of, and did not participate in, the assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh.

In Manila, the capital of the Philippines, journalists asked US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the assassination of Haniyeh, and he replied: “I have nothing to say about this matter.”