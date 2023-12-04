There’s nowhere left to scratch. Funds for military aid to Ukraine are exhausted. The White House has sent the US Congress a harsh warning this Monday: if parliamentarians do not approve before the end of the year the amount that the Administration has requested, 105 billion dollars (about 97 billion euros) for Ukraine, Israel and the US border with Mexico—among other destinations—Kiev risks “being mutilated on the battlefield” and losing what was recovered in two years of fighting. Moscow will have a much easier time winning the war.

The drastic message, a wake-up call about the situation in Ukraine when public attention has turned to the Middle East and the war between Israel and Hamas, has come in a letter from the White House financial officer, Shalanda Young, to the leaders. of the parties in the Senate and the House of Representatives. The timing is key: the leader of the Democratic majority in the Upper House, Charles Schumer, plans to submit the request for funds to a vote of senators this week.

“I want to make it clear: if Congress does not act, at the end of this year we will be left without resources to acquire more weapons and equipment for Ukraine, and to deliver equipment from the arsenals of US forces,” writes the director of the Office of White House Management and Budgets. “There is no magic chest of money available. “We have run out of funds, and almost out of time.”

Since September, when disagreements between Democrats and Republicans – and internally between the latter – were on the verge of leaving the Administration without funds for its operations, Congress has rejected the request for additional amounts for military aid to Ukraine.

The United States is the main supplier of military assistance to the invaded country. According to Young, it has already provided $67 billion so that kyiv can defend itself and recover the ground occupied by Russia since that country’s troops crossed the border in February 2022. The vast majority of parliamentarians support continuing that assistance, which they consider fundamental to stopping Moscow, protecting American national security and defending democratic principles and sovereignty. However, and although this opinion is widespread among Republicans and Democrats in the Senate and a majority in the House of Representatives; In the latter, right-wing Republican deputies consider that enough money has been disbursed for this cause and have blocked every vote on aid.

The White House requested the allocation of 105 billion in October, with a call from President Biden, in a speech to the nation, who sought a “broad agreement between the two parties” to obtain approval for the measure. Of the total amount requested, 61 billion are allocated to Ukraine. Another part of these funds, 13.6 billion, is intended to reinforce the protection of the southern border in the face of the escalation in the number of immigrants crossing it irregularly from Mexico. With this provision, the Government was trying to attract votes from Republicans, as they insist on linking aid to Ukraine with more drastic measures against irregular immigration.

So far, the White House’s appeals have been unsuccessful. Although talks have opened between Democrats and Republicans on measures to tighten border protection, they came to a standstill last week. For Democratic legislators, Republican demands are excessive.

In his letter, Young insists that if Congress does not approve the funds, and the United States is forced to cut off its weapons supplies to Ukraine, “the probability of Russian military victories” will increase. It is imperative, he maintains, that the invaded country receives support, to prevent the conflict from spreading throughout the region.

“Helping Ukraine defend itself and guarantee its future as a sovereign, democratic, independent and prosperous country benefits our national security interests,” the White House budget manager summarizes in her letter.

With this argument, which seeks to overcome the objections of Republicans who consider that the money requested should be invested in the United States and not in supporting foreign forces; Young recalls that most of the funds for military aid to Ukraine impact the United States, creating jobs and stimulating the economy. To a large extent, they end up in arms factories, which have increased their production in the last year and a half to supply the enormous needs for ammunition and equipment of the invaded country. “For example, air defense systems produced in Alabama, Texas and Georgia,” the senior official states in her text. These are three States under Republican control.

A possible option that some legislators have advanced, given the distance between the positions, is to wait until next year, when a new item of military assistance could be included in a broader Defense budget bill.

But Young insists that the aid must be approved now, and recalls that since September, support shipments have had to be spaced out, as well as reduced, due to lack of funds. “This is not a problem for next year,” he notes. “It is time to help a democratic Ukraine combat Russia’s aggression. It is time for Congress to act.”

