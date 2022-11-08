White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. | Photo: EFE/EPA/BONNIE CASH/POOL.

The White House warned that the counting of votes in the legislative elections on Tuesday (8) in the United States could take days, which is why it is possible that the total results will not be known soon after the polls close.

“We may not know who the election winners are for a few days. It takes time to count all the slips in an orderly fashion,” White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said at her daily news conference.

In the United States there is no central electoral authority and the secretaries of state in each of the country’s 50 states are responsible for counting the votes.

Because this process is often time-consuming, the major American media outlets are responsible for declaring which candidate won a dispute, something experts do by analyzing data coming from the field.

The outcome of many election disputes is usually known on polling day; but other times the race is so tight it takes days or even weeks.

For example, in the 2020 presidential election, it took four days for the mainstream American media to declare that the current president, Democrat Joe Biden, had defeated Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021).

The White House did not disclose what the president’s agenda will be in the next two days and did not confirm whether Biden will hold a post-election press conference to assess the results, as every US president since Bill Clinton (1993-2001) has done. At today’s press conference, Jean-Pierre assured that Biden will take a stand after the elections and that he “loves” to answer questions from journalists, but did not commit that he will speak to the press to answer questions.