U.S. authorities see no evidence of riot preparation amid rumors of Trump’s arrest

The US authorities today do not see evidence of preparations for unrest in the country in connection with rumors about the possible arrest of former President Donald Trump. John Kirby, coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, said this in an interview with the TV channel. fox news.

The politician noted that Washington is closely following what is happening. “We certainly would not want any violence. We hope that if there are any protests on any issues, they will be peaceful,” he said.

On March 18, Trump announced that he could be detained on March 21 as part of a case filed by the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. Against this background, he called on his supporters to go out to protest in order to “return the country.”

Earlier, the media reported that the ex-president was called in for questioning in the case of payments to former pornographic actress Stephanie Clifford. Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen was alleged to have paid the girl $130,000 at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign. In return, she had to keep her relationship with the politician secret.