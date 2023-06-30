The administration of US President Joe Biden promised this Thursday (29) that it will grant resources and make recommendations in the next 45 days for universities, in response to the Supreme Court’s decision against admission based on racial and ethnic criteria. in American higher education institutions.

“[A decisão] takes our country back decades, drastically limiting the vital tool that universities have used to create diverse and vibrant campus communities,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said in a telephone conversation with reporters.

The nation’s highest court on Thursday ended so-called racial affirmative action at universities after ruling that Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution by using race as a factor in the admissions process.

Faced with this resolution, Cardona stated that the Federal Executive is “prepared” to allocate resources and make recommendations to universities related to student admission standards in the next 45 days.

The secretary mentioned his condition as a Latino and highlighted that he was “the first generation of his family to study at the university”, emphasizing being able to recognize the “uncertainty that the judicial decision generates for many people in different parts of the country”.

Another point mentioned by the secretary will be to organize in a few weeks a “summit in the Department of Education on educational opportunities”. In addition, the government also wants to prepare a report, which should be ready in September, on “good practices in university admissions policy”.

Shortly before, Biden had urged universities to continue “ensuring racial diversity” among their students.

“In practice, the court ended affirmative action in college admissions. I strongly disagree with the decision because they misunderstood affirmative action,” Biden said in a message to the press at the White House.

The Democratic president argued that for decades “universities have used race as one of the many factors to be taken into account when admitting students, with the aim of favoring diversity”.

Since 1978, the Supreme Court has provided for the option for universities to consider “race as a factor in the admissions process”, albeit in a limited way.

But on Thursday, the superior court ruled that Harvard and the University of North Carolina violated the Constitution by using race as a factor in the admissions process.