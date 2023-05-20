Washington and its allies will decide in the coming months on the supply of fourth-generation F-16 multi-functional light fighter jets to Kyiv, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on May 19 during a briefing.

He stressed that the issue will be resolved as Ukrainian pilots are trained to work on this type of fighter.

“Now we have moved on to discussing the topic of strengthening the Ukrainian Air Force as part of our long-term commitment to the self-defense of Ukraine,” he said.

As Sullivan added, Western states will decide on the number of aircraft and which country will transfer them to Ukraine.

The condition for the transfer of fighters remains the obligation not to strike at the territory of Russia. Kyiv agrees to these demands, the assistant to the head of the White House added.

Also on May 19, Politico reported that U.S. President Joe Biden was about to announce a new $375 million military aid package for Kiev. Combined with future deliveries of F-16 fighter jets to Kiev, the new aid package would be a show of Allied support for Kiev in the upcoming counteroffensive.

On the same day, Acting Danish Defense Minister Troels Lund Poulsen announced that the state would train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16. According to and.about. Minister, the country “will now be able to make a collective contribution to the preparation of Ukrainian pilots for flights on F-16 fighters.”

Earlier in May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed confidence that the West would supply Kyiv with combat aircraft when Ukrainian forces went on the offensive.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.