White House: Biden didn’t misspeak when he called House Speaker ‘dead’

The White House has commented on President Joe Biden’s remarks about “dead” House Speaker Mike Johnson. Official spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said it was not a slip of the tongue, writes RIA News.

She noted that the head of state meant that Johnson’s idea was “dead on arrival”. “He was quoting the speaker… I don’t think he misspoke. I think he was clear,” Jean-Pierre said.

Earlier, Biden spoke to reporters statedthat Johnson was “dead on arrival.”