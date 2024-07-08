Kirby added that CIA Director William Burns and US Middle East envoy Brett McGurk are in Egypt to meet with Egyptian, Israeli and Jordanian officials, adding that there will be “follow-up discussions” in the coming days.

“There are still some gaps remaining between the two sides’ positions, but we wouldn’t have sent a team there if we didn’t think we had a chance there (to make progress),” Kirby continued.

“We are trying to fill these gaps as much as we can,” he added.

“Israel must continue to do more to protect innocent civilians,” Kirby concluded.

Last week, Hamas dropped its demand that Israel first commit to a ceasefire before the movement signs any agreement.

But a Hamas source told Reuters on Saturday that the movement had instead said it would allow negotiations to achieve that over the first six-week phase.

The move prompted an official from the Israeli negotiating team to say there was a real chance of a deal.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the agreement must not prevent Israel from resuming the fighting until it achieves its war goals of eliminating Hamas.

The latest war in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict erupted after Hamas launched an attack on southern Israel on October 7, which it says killed 1,200 people and took about 250 hostages.

At least 38,193 Palestinians have been killed and 87,903 wounded in the Israeli military offensive since October 7, the Gaza Health Ministry said in an update on Monday.