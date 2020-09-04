E.inst, Kosovo could also rely on Washington. Under the leadership of President Bill Clinton, NATO bombed Serbia in 1999 in order to put an end to Belgrade’s unjust rule over the Kosovar Albanians and to drive the Serbian state from the Blackbird Field. Clinton’s successor, George W. Bush, ensured that Kosovo was able to declare state independence in 2008 with vehement American support. For Barack Obama, the Kosovar dossier was only a minor matter, but it did not change the basic direction of American policy in the Balkans. When Obama’s deputy Joe Biden made an acclaimed appearance in Kosovo in May 2009 on the last stop on a Balkan tour, he made this clear. The independence of Kosovo is irreversible and the success of the young state is a priority for Washington, assured Biden in a speech in parliament in Prishtina. He was pleased that more than 60 states had already recognized Kosovar independence.

Michael Martens Correspondent for Southeastern European countries based in Vienna.

More than 100 countries have now recognized Kosovo, but Washington’s support of all things is no longer as clear as it was a decade ago. Since Donald Trump was in power, the wind has turned for Kosovo, whose majority is Muslim. Douglas Macgregor, whom Trump wants to send to Germany as his new ambassador, made this particularly clear. As the broadcaster CNN recently reported, the former military criticized the intervention of 1999 in retrospect with anti-cultural sharpness. As a result of the intervention against the “Orthodox Christian Serbs”, Kosovo was handed over to a “Muslim drug mafia” – and that was also described as a success story for democracy, according to Macgregor. The Americans would have lost nothing on the side of the Albanians: “These people were never our friends. They will never be our friends. You are incurably hostile. I’m talking about the Sunni Islamists, ”CNN quoted the ambassador-designate in Berlin.