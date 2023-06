How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House this Wednesday (28) | Photo: EFE/EPA/Al Drago

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, began using a device in recent weeks to treat his sleep apnea, a common disorder that occurs when breathing is interrupted during sleep, the White House said on Wednesday (28).

The White House released the information after Biden appeared before reporters in the morning with marks on both sides of his face.

Journalists asked about the marks, and a White House spokesman, Andrew Bates, explained that they were due to the fact that Biden used a continuous airway pressure machine (CPAP device) on Tuesday night (27 ) to treat the sleep apnea you suffer from.

In addition, another White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that Biden had started using the equipment in recent weeks, aiming to improve the quality of his sleep.

At age 80, Biden is the oldest president in US history. He revealed that he suffered from sleep apnea in 2008, when he was vice president under Barack Obama (2009-2017). However, his personal physician did not mention the condition in any of the reports released in 2021 and 2023.

In 2019, while preparing for the 2020 presidential election, Biden’s doctor revealed in another report that he had undergone multiple surgeries on his nasal passages.

The most common treatment for patients with sleep apnea is a CPAP machine, which provides a continuous flow of air to the patient, helping to keep the airway open and ensuring that the person receives the oxygen they need while they sleep.