The White House was split over the revocation of vaccine patents. This is reported by RBC with reference to Western publications.

According to The Washington Post, officials of the US President Joe Biden’s administration are now actively discussing the issue of permission to infringe some patent rights in the production of vaccines and drugs against coronavirus. However, opinions on this matter were divided.

US Trade Representative Catherine Tai believes there is a need to support the suspension of the World Trade Organization’s Intellectual Property Rights Agreement on coronavirus vaccines. This issue is also being discussed with the country’s chief infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci, who believes that the exchange of technology will allow countries to develop their own vaccines faster.

The interim refusal was also supported by Democratic senators, including Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The proposal to abolish patent rights is opposed by people associated with the production of drugs. According to them, such a decision could create many legal problems. Competing countries such as China and Russia will have virtually free access to classified technology, according to the pharmaceutical industry.

Earlier it was reported that pharmaceutical lobbyists held several private meetings with trade officials, as well as with representatives of the White House. In October, India and South Africa called on states that produce coronavirus vaccines to temporarily relinquish their patents. The move was meant to provide access to vaccines for people in poor countries.