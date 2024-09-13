“There are no changes in our view on providing Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities for use inside Russia,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“I don’t expect any major announcement on that,” he added, from discussions between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Biden and Starmer will meet on Friday amid intensified efforts by Ukraine to ease restrictions on the use of weapons provided by the United States and Britain to strike Russia.

Ukrainian officials renewed calls to use Western-supplied long-range missiles against targets deeper inside Russia during a visit to Kyiv this week by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

Blinken said there was “no doubt” that Biden and Starmer would discuss the matter during their visit, noting that the United States has adapted and “will adapt as necessary” to Russia’s changing strategy on the battlefield.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West would be entering into direct combat with Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike Russian territory with long-range Western-made missiles, a move he said would change the nature and scope of the conflict.

As the spokesman said, Kremlin Dmitry Peskov For journalists Moscow It is doubtful that America has already made a decision allowing Kiev to launch such a Rockets on Russia. He added that there would be a response if that happened.