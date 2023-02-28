The White House said there is no consensus within the Biden administration on the origins of the coronavirus, a day after the release of a US Department of Energy assessment that the pandemic likely originated from a leak from a Chinese laboratory.

At a news conference, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said President Joe Biden is determined to find out where Covid-19 began to spread, but there remains widespread uncertainty within the administration about its origins. Kirby declined to comment on the Energy Department’s assessment.

“If we have something ready to be communicated to the American people and Congress, we will do so,” said the spokesperson.