White House: There are no threats to US citizens in Niger, evacuation is not planned yet

There is no threat to US citizens due to the coup in Niger until their evacuation is planned. This was stated by the coordinator for strategic communications at the White House National Security Council, John Kirby, reports Reuters.

“We do not see any signs of direct threats to US citizens or our facilities. And so we have not changed our position regarding the presence in Niger at the present time,” he said. Kirby stressed that Washington continues to monitor the situation in the country hourly.

Earlier, he noted that the United States does not see signs of organizing or any Russian support for a coup d’état in Niger. He added that there is no evidence of material support from Russia, that Moscow is in any way responsible for what is happening.

On the night of July 27, the military announced the removal of President Mohamed Bazum and the transfer of power to the National Council for the Salvation of the Motherland, as well as the closure of borders, the suspension of the constitution and the ban on the activities of any political parties. The European Union in connection with the rebellion has suspended financial support for the country.