US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby also criticized Lula’s suggestion that Ukraine could cede Crimea. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The White House criticized this Monday (17) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) regarding his statement that the United States encourages the continuation of the war in Ukraine and that this, like Russia, does not take the peace initiative.

US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said in a press conference that Lula’s speech was “deeply problematic” and that Brazil “is repeating Russian and Chinese propaganda without looking at the facts.”

“Obviously we want the war to end. It could happen now, today, if you [presidente russo Vladimir] Putin to stop attacking Ukraine and withdraw his troops,” said Kirby.

“Brazil’s most recent comments that Ukraine should consider formally ceding Crimea [península ucraniana ocupada

pelos russos desde 2014] as a peace concession are simply misguided, especially for a country like Brazil, which voted [na ONU] to defend the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity [da Ucrânia]”, added the spokesperson.

In a press conference at the end of his trip to the United Arab Emirates, Lula stated that Putin “does not take peace initiatives”, as does the president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, and that “Europe and the United States end up contributing to the continuity of this war”.