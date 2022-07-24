July 24, 2022 19:01
The White House announced Sunday that it is confident that the authorities can “eliminate” monkeypox in the United States by accelerating the rollout of vaccines and treatment to combat the spread of the virus.
“I think monkeypox can be completely contained,” Ashish Jaa, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, said in an interview with CBS News.
“We acted quickly,” Jha added, responding to President Joe Biden’s administration’s accusation that it was unprepared when the first cases began to appear in US states more than two months ago.
He pointed out that Washington has adopted a “very large” intensive response, including obtaining about 800,000 doses of vaccine from Denmark, since the outbreak of the disease in the United States in May, when stocks of monkeypox vaccine were limited.
As Ashish Ja pointed out that “the plan is to eliminate the virus in the United States,” he said, “I think we can achieve that.” The World Health Organization declared on Saturday that the outbreak of monkeypox is a global health emergency, after it infected about 17,000 people in 74 countries.
