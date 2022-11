White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre praised Bolsonaro for authorizing the transition process. | Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said this Wednesday (2) that the United States is pleased that Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has recognized the result of Sunday’s second round of voting (30). that gave the victory to former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“We are pleased to see that President Bolsonaro has recognized the results of the election and authorized the start of the transition process. the TSE [Tribunal Superior Eleitoral] determined that the one who won the free and fair elections was the elected president Lula. The will of the people of Brazil must be respected”, declared Jean-Pierre.

In a brief speech on Tuesday (1st), Bolsonaro did not expressly say that he recognized the defeat, but did not contest Sunday’s result. The Chief of Staff, Ciro Nogueira, then stated that the transition process would begin.

On Monday (31), during a videoconference with Lula, US President Joe Biden “praised the strength of Brazilian democratic institutions after free, fair and credible elections”.