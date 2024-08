President Joe Biden at the White House, shortly after disembarking from the Marine One helicopter following a campaign event with Kamala Harris | Photo: EFE/EPA/ANNA ROSE LAYDEN/POOL

The White House claimed on Thursday (15) that US President Joe Biden misunderstood a question asked to him by a journalist and that in fact the Democratic leader does not support holding a new presidential election in Venezuela.

Earlier, speaking to reporters at the White House shortly before boarding the Marine One helicopter to take him to a campaign event with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris in Maryland, Biden was asked by a reporter for the Voice of America, a government-funded news agency: “What is your message to [o ditador da Venezuela, Nicolás] Maduro? Do you support new elections in Venezuela?”

The Democrat responded: “I do” (a phrase that, in the context of the conversation, would be translated as: “Yes, I support”). The conversation appears in the post below from the Spanish profile of Voice of America on X:

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, says this jueves that he supports a new election in Venezuela in response to a question from the Voice of America in the White House. However, the administration has not provided clarification on the declarations. https://t.co/fhzpRrtt6s pic.twitter.com/MK12ETBF1u — Voz de América (@VozdeAmerica) August 15, 2024

Biden’s statement caused surprise, because the United States government had expressed the position that opposition candidate Edmundo González clearly won the presidential election held in Venezuela at the end of July – therefore, the election would not have to be redone, in the White House’s opinion.

In an emailed statement to Voice of America, a spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council claimed that Biden “was talking about the absurdity of Maduro and his proxies not being honest about the July 28 elections.”

“It is abundantly clear to the majority of the Venezuelan people, the United States, and a growing number of countries that Edmundo González Urrutia won the majority of the vote on July 28. The United States again calls for the will of the Venezuelan people to be respected and for negotiations to begin on a transition back to democratic norms,” the spokesperson said in the email.

In recent years, Biden has faced questions about his mental health due to gaffes at public events, and his disastrous performance in the debate with Donald Trump in late June led him to withdraw from seeking re-election in July, after weeks of pressure to do so from party colleagues, progressive media outlets and campaign donors.