The United States government said on Monday (13) that there is no concern about the possible existence of aliens or extraterrestrials. The clarification was made by the press secretary of the White House, Karine Jean-Pierre, regarding the unidentified objects that appeared in the air territory of Canada, the USA and Alaska.

“I just wanted to make sure we addressed this at the White House: I know there have been questions and concerns about this, but there is again no indication of aliens or extraterrestrial activity with these recent crashes,” commented Jean-Pierre good-naturedly.

“I wanted to make sure the American people knew what you all know. And it was important for us to say that here because we’ve been hearing a lot about it.”

During the press conference, Karine told her colleagues that she “loved” the movie ET, but that the case of balloons is different. After the official positioning of the White House, the secretary gave the floor to the coordinator of the National Security Council for strategic communications, John Kirby.

What is known about ‘UFOs’?

The US and Canada are investigating the origin of three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) shot down in North American airspace in recent days. Until then, conclusive official answers are lacking, while speculative theories remain on the networks.

The downing of three unidentified flying objects (UFOs) in Alaska and Michigan, in the United States, and in the Yukon Territory, in northwest Canada, raised concerns of the authorities about the safety of North American airspace.

The cases arose shortly after the US detected an alleged Chinese spy balloon flying over the country’s Atlantic Coast, however, official bodies did not release information about the last three objects shot down.