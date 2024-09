White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US “view” had not changed but that the UK could decide whether to give Ukraine the green light | Photo: EFE/EPA/CHRIS KLEPONIS/POOL

Ahead of a meeting between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, which will be held on Friday afternoon (13) at the White House, the national security spokesman for the Democratic administration, John Kirby, ruled out the possibility of US authorization for Ukraine to use long-range weapons supplied by the United States to attack more distant targets within Russian territory.

“There is no change in our view on the supply of long-range strike weapons to Ukraine for use inside Russia,” Kirby told a news conference.

“I’ll leave it to [Starmer] decide what he means, but there is no change in our policy now with respect to that capability, for all the reasons we said we did not support it before,” the spokesperson added.

The Biden administration has been opposing the authorization because it believes it could escalate the war that began with the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Authorization for Ukraine to use long-range weapons supplied by the United States and the United Kingdom to reach deeper into Russian territory will be one of the topics of the meeting between Biden and Starmer.

According to the Associated Press, two US government aides said the prime minister will seek authorization from Washington to allow Ukraine to use British Storm Shadow missiles to hit targets further inside Russia.

The U.S. green light is needed because components for those missiles are made in the United States. Sources familiar with the matter said that regardless of the outcome of the meeting, an official decision is not expected to be announced on Friday.

On Thursday (12), Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin will consider NATO countries to be at direct war with Moscow if they authorize Ukraine to use long-range weapons from the West for deeper attacks into Russian regions.