White House: Biden-Scholz talks will focus on Ukraine conflict

The upcoming talks between US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will focus primarily on the conflict in Ukraine. Writes about it RIA News with reference to a high-ranking representative of the White House.

It is specified that the meeting of politicians will last about an hour. “Ukraine should be expected to be a key topic in the upcoming discussion at this meeting,” the American official said. Also, according to her, during the talks, Biden and Scholz will touch on “a number of other challenges” and will discuss preparations for the NATO summit, which will be held in July.

In addition, during the meeting, politicians intend to discuss relations between Moscow and Beijing. “With every step that the PRC takes towards Russia, it becomes more and more difficult for it to cooperate with Europe and other countries around the world,” the official said.

The upcoming negotiations between Biden and Scholz became known earlier on Friday, March 3. The meeting was scheduled against the background of reports of the success of Russian troops on the front line near the city of Artemovsk.