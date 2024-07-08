White House: Biden prepares for press conference following NATO summit

The US President is preparing for a press conference following the NATO summit in Washington, said John Kirby, coordinator of strategic communications for the White House National Security Council. Broadcast of the briefing led C-SPAN TV channel.

“He’s familiarizing himself with the materials, doing his homework, preparing… I see the usual amount of preparation that he does before international events,” he noted.

Earlier, Politiсo reported that NATO countries are increasingly doubtful that Biden will be able to win the upcoming election. Many of the publication’s interlocutors admitted that they had doubts about Biden’s victory even before his unsuccessful performance in the debate with former head of state Donald Trump. “You don’t have to be a genius to understand that the president is old. We are not sure that even if he wins, he will live another four years,” one of them shared.

The article’s authors stressed that Biden will have to demonstrate leadership qualities at the NATO summit, which will be held in Washington from July 9 to 11, and convince allies that he can remain in the presidential race.