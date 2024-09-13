The United States responded on Friday to warnings from Moscow that NATO would go to war with Russia if Western countries allowed Ukraine to use long-range weapons to strike deep inside Russia.

The White House said Washington does not intend to announce any new policy on Ukraine and its use of long-range missiles.

“There are no changes in our view on providing Ukraine with long-range strike capabilities for use inside Russia,” White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

“I don’t expect any major announcement on that front” from discussions between US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, Kirby added.

Earlier today, Russia’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Vasily Nebenzia, warned that if Western countries allow Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes inside Russia, NATO countries “will be in a direct war with Russia.”

“The fact is that NATO will be a direct party to hostilities against a nuclear power,” Nebenzia told the UN Security Council. “I think you should not forget this and think about the consequences.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has also warned that giving Ukraine the green light to launch attacks deep into Russian territory with Western long-range weapons would mean NATO is “at war” with Moscow.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin’s warning was very clear. “We have no doubt that this statement reached the right people,” he said.