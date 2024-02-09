The White House criticized this Friday (9) a report from a special prosecutor who found that American President Joe Biden has a “significantly limited memory”.

“The way the president's behavior was characterized in that report could not be more wrong in terms of the facts and is clearly politically motivated,” declared the Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, according to information from the Associated Press.

She said a special prosecutor should have a “higher level of integrity than what we have seen” and called considerations about Biden’s memory “gratuitous, inaccurate and inappropriate.”

Ian Sams, spokesman for the White House legal office, said this Friday that the White House “simply rejects” that the situation regarding Biden’s memory described in the report “is true”.

Special prosecutor Robert Hur presented a report on Thursday (8) on Biden's handling of confidential documents.

Hur concluded that Biden intentionally withheld confidential documents from his time as vice president but decided not to bring charges against him.

What caught the most attention in the report, however, was Hur's claim that Biden demonstrated a “significantly limited memory” during interrogation in 2023.

The special counsel revealed that Biden did not remember the dates he served as vice president and that he had difficulty remembering the date of his son Beau's death in 2015.

In a statement Thursday night at the White House, Biden, who at 81 is the oldest president to occupy the White House, defended his memory as being in good condition and questioned “how the hell he [Hur] dares” to mention his son’s death.

However, at one point, Biden referred to the president of Egypt, Abdelfatah Al Sisi, as the “president of Mexico”.

After the report was released, Republican congressmen began calling on members of Biden's cabinet to invoke an amendment to the Constitution to remove him from office.

The 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution allows cabinet members to remove the president from office if they find him unable to exercise his powers and duties. (With EFE Agency)