The discovery of cocaine in the White House does not pose a threat to national security. This was announced on July 7 by US presidential adviser Jake Sullivan at a briefing at the White House.

“At this stage, I do not believe that there is a threat to national security (due to the incident with the found drugs. – Ed.),” he said.

Sullivan also noted that the US administration has and maintains a “stringent policy” in relation to testing for drugs and their use.

“We take this extremely seriously,” the adviser to the American leader added.

According to him, all necessary measures will be taken if anyone from the White House is involved in the cocaine situation.

Earlier, on July 6, Republican Senator Tom Cotton demanded that the US Secret Service confirm and release information about the location in the White House building where cocaine was previously found. He noted that it is still not known for certain where the drug was found in the west wing of the White House.

Suspicious powder was found in the White House on July 2. On July 4, a secret service spokesman said that on the day the substance was discovered, the American president himself was not in the White House. The NBC News channel, citing sources familiar with the examination, found out the next day that the suspicious white powder found turned out to be cocaine.

US authorities have launched an investigation into how the powder got into the territory of the official residence of the president in Washington. The US Secret Service is focused on identifying a visitor who left a potent narcotic substance, looking at surveillance footage, as well as studying entrance logs.

Former US leader Donald Trump suggested that the cocaine found in the White House could have been intended solely for current head of state Joe Biden or his son Hunter.