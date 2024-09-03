White House: No data on Biden’s internet access program in US

The administration of US President Joe Biden admitted that they do not know the results of the $42 billion internet access program. This is reported by RIA Novosti citing a response from White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs Director Tom Perez.

He said Washington has no data on how many Americans have been connected to high-speed internet as a result of the federal program since 2021. “I don’t have that on hand,” the politician said of the lack of data.

He was unable to refute information from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) that not a single project under this program was ever implemented.

Earlier, the US Federal Communications Commission outlined a new standard for broadband Internet. A broadband Internet connection is considered as such if the download speed exceeds 100 megabits per second, and the upload speed exceeds 20 megabits per second.