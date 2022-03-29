WASHINGTON (Reuters) – White House records show an unexplained gap of more than seven hours in former President Donald Trump’s phone calls on the day of the deadly attack on the United States Capitol, January 6, 2021, the Washington Post and CBS reported. this tuesday.

Records turned over to the House of Representatives panel investigating the attack showed no call from Trump between 11:17 a.m. and 6:54 p.m. as his supporters viciously attacked Capitol Hill as lawmakers gathered to certify Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election. informed the media.

The 11 pages of records handed to lawmakers showed Trump spoke to at least eight people by phone before the break and 11 afterward, the Post and CBS said.

A spokesperson for the House Select Committee investigating the Capitol riot declined to comment. A spokesperson for Trump said the former president had nothing to do with the records and assumed that any and all phone calls were recorded and preserved.

Public reports also cite several conversations Trump held on January 6 with allies and lawmakers. That led investigators to examine whether he communicated that day through unofficial channels or a disposable phone, the report said, citing two people familiar with the Congressional investigation.

In a statement, Trump said: “I have no idea what a disposable phone is.”

At least seven deaths were linked to the attack by thousands of Trump supporters on the US Congress.

(By Susan Heavey, with additional reporting by Patricia Zengerle)

