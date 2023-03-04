White House press secretary Jean-Pierre announced calls from the Russian People’s Republic

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made a reservation during the briefing and renamed Russia the Russian People’s Republic. Recording available at Youtubechannel of the American administration.

Concluding her speech, she pointed to US President Joe Biden’s plans to meet with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

According to her, the politicians will discuss the challenges to international security, including those that the Russian People’s Republic “threw” to the United States and Europe. At the same time, none of those present corrected Jean-Pierre.