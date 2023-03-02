White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on March 1 called American leader Joe Biden a president “who is not afraid of anything.”

Speaking at the briefing, she rejected raising the issue that Biden is afraid to take decisive action against China.

“The President is not afraid of China. Did you see the President last week when we went to Ukraine, went to Kyiv? This is a president who is not afraid of anything,” said Jean-Pierre.

According to her, Biden’s trip to Kyiv was historic. She noted that this visit “many of you called a courageous step.”

“It is clear that we are talking about a president who is not afraid to head into the war zone. He is not afraid to go there when there is no (American. – Ed.) military presence on earth. There is nothing this president is afraid of,” said Jean-Pierre.

In addition, she stressed that under Biden, the United States is “more prepared to prevail in the competition with China than ever before”, to protect its national interests, and to ensure the “free and open” regions of the Pacific and Indian Oceans. Jean-Pierre believes that all this became possible, including thanks to Biden’s experience.

In addition, the White House press secretary said that Biden “understands how to act in foreign policy, with foreign leaders.”

Biden arrived in Kyiv on February 20. In the morning, he met with Zelensky at the Mikhailovsky Cathedral.

After that, the former permanent representative of Russia to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, pointed out that Biden’s visit to Kyiv was an attempt by the West to show unity on the Ukrainian issue.

In turn, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov called the visit a spectacle. In addition, he added that attempts to save the Nazi regime were futile.

US Army Lieutenant Colonel Daniel Davis also said on February 22 that Biden’s visit to Ukraine was staged.

On the same day, American journalist Megyn Kelly expressed the opinion that Biden visited Kyiv to restore falling ratings. According to her, the White House lied, saying that the trip had been prepared for a long time, since there are facts that the decision on this visit was made last week.