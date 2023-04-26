four starsWoody Harrelson plays one of the key players in the Watergate scandal in the HBO series White House Plumbers. “I asked the director several times whether that burglary had really gone so clumsily. Every time I got a confirmation.”



Ab Zagt



Apr 26 2023

The Watergate scandal, which heralded the resignation of President Richard Nixon in 1974, continues to fascinate film and series makers in Hollywood. The undisputed highlight of course is the feature film All The President’s Men (1976) about the two journalists from The Washington Post investigating the break-in at Democratic headquarters and setting in motion Nixon’s downfall.

More recent is the drama series Gaslit (2022) in which Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, the colorful wife of the responsible Attorney General John Mitchell who publicly denounced her husband’s actions in the media and was subsequently kidnapped. If this was already a crazy story, it can get even crazier.

This is evident from the new five-part series White House Plumbers in which the burglary is reconstructed in detail, which leads to a black comedy full of bizarre details about the blunders and clumsiness of the completely crazy protagonists. It concerns the two creators of the break-in in the Watergate complex, E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy. Both are retired employees of the CIA and FBI respectively, but seize their last chance when Nixon’s re-election team resorts to desperate measures to thwart the Democrats. See also Feminist criticism: half human, half elf

Both Hunt and Liddy are extra motivated. The latter declares that he wants to protect America from a communist invasion. Liddy is also the man who holds his hand over a candle several times, getting third-degree burns just to prove himself right. When his colleague Hunt and his wife visit him for a cozy dinner, they are treated to speeches by Adolf Hitler that blare loudly from the loudspeakers.

Hunt in turn also lives in his own world. He had already been sidelined until the Nixon team called on him again. At that time, Hunt mainly wrote garbled spy novels that only his son could appreciate.

Extra salient story

Woody Harrelson (Cheers Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and Justin Theroux (Miami Vice and The Spy Who Dumped Me) play these goons. Both actors admit that they constantly wondered if all this really happened. Harrelson: ,,I asked the director several times whether the burglary was really that clumsy. Every time I got a confirmation.” See also Christmas address: Steinmeier: "We are one country!"

For example, the series based on the book Integrity shows that several attempts were made by the burglar team to enter the Watergate office. Once they were accidentally locked in a conference room by a guard, and on another occasion one of the Cuban burglars had brought the wrong key.

“It was indeed laughable how this all turned out,” says Theroux, who would like to describe the series as a political satire. “You can no longer imagine that these jerk pilots could go on for so long and were therefore ultimately responsible for the fall of President Nixon. That makes this story extra salient.”

It was also astonishing for the protagonists to see how these men who were sentenced to long prison terms remained convinced of their approach. Theroux: “They were not only blinded by their ambition but really believed that they were doing their country a service.”

White House Plumbers ©HBO Max



Hunt’s family also gets a lot of attention in the series. Harrelson: ,,I was also moved in a crazy way by how Hunt wanted to keep up with his family. I thought it was tragic that it ended badly in the end.” Mrs. Hunt dies in a plane crash while on board opening up to a journalist about the break-in. See also "Ms. Shibata's brilliant idea": The invented pregnancy

Comparisons between this 1970s scandal and the current political climate in America are inevitable, according to the actors. Theroux: “At the time, Watergate seemed like an unbelievable comic strip, but what is happening in our country in Washington during the Trump era was of course even more bizarre. I’m afraid we haven’t seen the end of that yet. What do you think, Woody?”

Harrelson: ,,I completely agree with you. I couldn’t put it better.”

