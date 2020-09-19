The United States will distribute 100 million doses of coronavirus vaccine by January 2021, and every American will be able to get vaccinated by April. This was announced on Friday, September 18, by the adviser to the President of the United States Scott Atlas, who is part of the White House working group on combating coronavirus.

“This will happen in January at the latest. And as we said yesterday, hundreds of millions of doses will be distributed so that people can get vaccinated during the first quarter, so that by April every American who wants to get vaccinated will have a chance to get vaccinated, ”he said on briefing at the White House.

At the same time, according to Atlas, “everyone will have the opportunity to be vaccinated, but no one will be forced to be vaccinated.”

On September 18, it was reported that the number of detected cases of coronavirus infection in the United States increased by more than 44.3 thousand per day and reached 6.6 million people.

According to the Worldometer portal, the country is in first place in the number of detected cases of coronavirus.

The day before, US President Donald Trump said that the American authorities could begin distributing the COVID-19 vaccine among the population as early as October. According to the head of state, the vaccine will be “very safe and effective.”

Currently, there is only one coronavirus vaccine registered in the world – the Russian drug Sputnik V. On September 8, the vaccine was released into civilian circulation. Tests have shown its effectiveness and safety.