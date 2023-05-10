The White House announced that it will support a massive attack on the chatbots of various artificial intelligence systems with the aim of find vulnerabilities that their developers can fix.

The massive hacking of the most popular chatbots will take place at Defcon, a security conference that will be held in August 2023 in Las Vegas. It is an important technological event worldwide.

“This independent exercise will provide critical information to researchers and the public about the impacts of these modelsand will allow AI companies and developers to take steps to fix the problems found in those models,” the US government said in a statement.

In this sense, they will be 4,000 hackers that will test the security of AI programs such as ChatGPT, Bard, Stable Diffusion and Hugging Face. “The idea is to detect vulnerabilities or circumvent the security mechanisms of these tools,” reports Hipertextual.

The White House announced that it will invest $140 million to create seven National AI Research Institutes.

The private sector has an ethical, moral and legal duty to ensure the safety of its products

This activity would be beneficial to developers as it would be more transparent with artificial intelligence models generative.

For its part, the White House adds that will invest 140 million dollars to create seven National AI Research Institutes.

Biden demands greater control from technology companies

In a conference convened by the White House in which various tech giantssuch as Microsoft and OpenAi, the president Joe Biden warned businessmen of the “enormous potential and enormous danger in what you do.”

“I know that you understand this and I hope that you can inform us of what you consider to be more necessary to protect societyas well as for its progress,” added the president.

Biden has urged Congress to set laws with stricter limits in the technology sectoralthough these efforts have little chance due to political divisions.

“The private sector has an ethical, moral and legal duty to ensure the safety of its products,” said the vice president. Kamala Harris in a statement after meeting with Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Google), Sam Altman (OpenAI) and Dario Amodei (Anthropic) and several members of the government.

Harris noted that AI has the “potential to improve everyday life and address some of society’s biggest challenges.”“, but it could also “drastically increase threats to security, reduce human rights and privacy, and undermine public confidence in democracy.”

The lack of regulation it has allowed Silicon Valley the freedom to launch new products quickly and has fueled fears that AI could wreak havoc on society before the government catches up on it.

THE COMMERCE (PERU) / GDA

