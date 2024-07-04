According to “The Hill”, President Joe Biden’s administration says the procedure should be reserved for adults only.

The government of US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) declared this Wednesday (3.Jul.2024) that it is against gender affirmation surgeries for minors. The decision marks a change in relation to previous policies.

The White House communicated via a spokesperson to the newspaper The Hill who, while supporting gender-affirming health care, believes that “surgeries should be reserved for adults”.

In the United States, a minor is any person who has not yet reached the age of “age of majority” determined by your state or territory – usually 18 years, but it varies: Indiana and Mississippi set it at 21 years, while Alabama, Colorado, Maryland and Nebraska set it at 19 years, for example.

CRITICISM

The statement drew criticism from LGBTQIA+ groups, who accuse the administration of backtracking on its commitment to supporting trans youth in the US.

Kelley Robinson, President of Human Rights Campaigncriticized the decision. He argued that the Biden administration is “totally wrong” on the issue and that the position is inconsistent with other measures taken to support transgender youth.

Since 2021, 25 Republican-led states have implemented laws restricting transgender minors’ access to procedures, and in some cases, these restrictions extend to adults as well.