06/02/2023 – 18:27

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said the Treasury market remains the safest and most liquid market in the world, when asked about Fitch’s rating action to keep the US credit rating on negative watch. .

At a press conference this Friday, journalists also asked whether the White House was concerned that the country’s rating could still be downgraded, even after Congress passes the deal that lifts the debt ceiling.

Karine Jean-Pierre said she could not comment on what the ratings agencies will do.

Instead, the spokeswoman highlighted the union of the two parties in Congress “under the leadership of President Biden” in the vote, the future reduction of the deficit from the agreement, and the solidity of the Treasury market.























