The foundations of Joe Biden’s presidential campaign are once again shaken. Actor George Clooney, the man who, with his activism, has become one of the White House tenant’s main fundraisers, has published an article declaring his “love” and support for the octogenarian Democrat, but asking him to withdraw from the electoral race, convinced that Republican Donald Trump can win the November elections.

A dozen senators have called on him to step down, and Nancy Pelosi, the long-time leader of the House of Representatives, invited him yesterday to think about his candidacy without considering his health or whether he should continue as a candidate. But George Clooney’s announcement is particularly devastating. The actor is a well-known Democratic supporter and Biden has even turned to him during this term to consult on cultural issues. Less than a month ago, he sponsored a gala in Los Angeles full of movie stars, including Julia Roberts and Barbra Streisand, where 28 million dollars were raised for the campaign.

“He has won many battles over the past four years, but there is one he cannot win: the battle against time. None of us can. It is devastating to say it, but the Joe Biden I saw three weeks ago at a fundraiser is not the Biden of 2010. Not even the Biden of 2020. He was the same man we all saw at the debate,” Clooney explains in a lengthy article in ‘The New York Times’, where he also calls on other Democratic leaders such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to ask him “to step aside voluntarily.”

The actor, director and producer defines himself as a “proud Democrat,” but believes that the party’s officials “cannot continue to say that we did not see something that we could all observe.” What’s more, he justifies the desire to look the other way: “We are all so terrified of the idea of ​​Trump winning a second term that we have chosen to ignore all the symptoms that alerted us” to Biden’s personal situation.

George Clooney, Joe Biden, Julia Roberts and Barack Obama, recently in Los Angeles,



Instagram







Clooney concludes by saying that it is “fair” and should not be alarming to refer to the distractions and gaps that the American president has suffered because “this has to do with age, nothing more.” “We are not going to win in November with this president,” concludes the actor, who believes, like other prominent Democrats, that the party runs the risk of losing the Senate and Congress. “This is not just my opinion, it is the opinion of all the senators, congressmen and governors with whom I have spoken in private; each one, independently of what they say publicly,” he warns, before a final reflection in the event of a change in the ballot: “Would it be complicated? Yes. Democracy is complicated. But the short journey until election day would be a benefit for us, not a danger.”

Her name thus joins a number of Hollywood donors who have withdrawn their contributions or announced that they will transfer them to other areas in the last month. The heiress to the Disney empire, a long-standing philanthropist, was the first to take a position a week ago, followed by figures such as producer Damon Lindelof, Netflix co-founder Reed Hastings, famous presenter Stephen Colber – “I lost a year of my life in the debate” – and writer Stephen King, among others. “Maybe the only way to force change is to stop the money flowing.”

Will George Clooney be the social figure who can promote a change in the Democratic elections? It is still early. For the moment, Biden has not shown any signs of thinking about it: at the NATO summit, which he is hosting in Washington, he repeated on Wednesday that his intention will be to challenge Trump for the White House.

Exhausting the critics



Exhaustion. Joe Biden’s strategy to remain a candidate for the US presidency seems to be based on an insistence bordering on stubbornness and on a technique as simple as letting time pass. Both he and his advisers are sure that there is a double gain: as the deadline for the Democratic Party to put together another candidate is reduced, the hope grows that the controversy over his health will be forgotten.

The tactic has begun to bear fruit. Dozens of Democrats joined Biden on Tuesday night (Wednesday in Spain), eager to turn the page and fed up with a spectacle that gives ammunition to the Republicans. Donald Trump has subscribed to a spiral of derogatory mockery that he launches day after day. The latest: he challenged the Democratic leader to hold another televised debate “this very week” and to play a round of golf under the promise of donating a million dollars if he beats him. The most conservative channels and commentators have also begun to attack him on behalf of his wife, Jill, with messages as unpleasant as that his desire for power leads him to “abuse an old man” by convincing him to continue in the electoral race.



Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



Reuters







“The urgent need right now is for Democrats to stand together and focus on the danger of Trump and his extremist agenda,” Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGettes warned Tuesday night. The party’s more liberal leaders, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and members of the African-American caucus are also betting on him. They have provided valuable support to the president. “He is still capable of doing the job for a second term. It is a waste of time and a danger to spend the next few months moping around trying to find an alternative path,” argues this group, which considers the current president to be “a very successful president who has defended our democracy” while Trump “is a crazy and criminal authoritarian.”

This is the first time since the terrible CNN debate that a broad bloc of officials has coordinated to support the candidate and, above all, to underline that there is no one better to run at this time. But, despite this torrent of demonstrations, the internal division is far from over. Other Democrats have considered in recent hours the convenience of holding mini-primaries or debate groups that bring new candidates to light. Many high-level officials are fleeing from this matter like weasels, possibly thinking about the next elections in 2028 and the possibility of an early midterm election where they can present their platform.

The fear of being burned has increased since Biden singled out the party’s “elites” and challenged them to confront him. The internal debate is neither gentle nor a fencing lesson. On Tuesday, before entering the meeting of representatives, their cell phones were taken away to avoid compromising videos and leaks.

There is no plan B



One pending issue for his detractors is not only his health, but also the lack of a plan B in case he finally has to withdraw and a general project to overthrow Donald Trump. For the moment, neither the candidate nor his team have shown any signs of considering whether a new argument is necessary when the Republican rival has a six-point lead in voting intention. Fifty million dollars spent on anti-Trump ads have not been of much use so far.



Nancy Pelosi, on the day she said goodbye to Congress, says it is “up to Biden” whether he continues running or withdraws.



Reuters







One aspect that is causing concern internally is the apparent intention of Biden’s advisers to let time pass to a point of no return; a maneuver that some officials say they have never seen in the Democratic Party and that they consider a bad gesture for the voters. The party will hold its national convention in the second half of August, but wants to hold an early and virtual vote before then to guarantee Biden’s nomination. The advisers justify this fact in the Ohio law that requires ballots to be formalized by August 7, although the State authorities have approved a temporary measure that allows the deadline to be extended.

Many people remember these days the case of Lyndon B. Johnson, who withdrew from his campaign for re-election in 1968. The exact reasons are still unknown; whether it was a decision driven by the division that his candidacy caused in the Democratic Party, his fall in popularity, especially due to the Vietnam War, or a health issue. At 60 years of age, he feared suffering an irreversible illness or dying in the middle of a term, like Woodrow Wilson or Franklin D. Roosevelt. His wife supported him in his withdrawal.

Typically, a president uses the privilege of running for re-election out of empathy, ambition and competitiveness. In Biden’s case, some analysts believe there is also a personal factor with Trump or the conviction that only he can defeat him again. Unlike Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, or Jimmy Carte before him, who have enjoyed long and fruitful personal careers with foundations and speaking tours, Biden may fear being doomed at 81 to a quieter, more reserved future.