White House spokesman John Kirby said Thursday that “the Iran nuclear talks are almost complete,” before indicating that “time is running out for Iran to accept the agreement.”

Indirect talks between Iran and the United States resumed in Vienna with the meeting of Iran’s chief nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, on Thursday with Enrique Mora, the European Union envoy coordinating talks aimed at saving the 2015 nuclear deal.

Both Tehran and Washington played down the prospect of a breakthrough in the round of talks, while European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell warned there was no room for more big concessions.

Prior to the talks, the US special envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, said on Twitter that the US had not expected high expectations for talks nuclear deal Which will take place this week in Vienna.

He added: “United State It is ready to make an effort in good faith to reach an agreement, and it will soon become clear whether Iran is ready for that.”