White House press secretary Jen Psaki named who is responsible for Ukraine’s accession to NATO. She said during a briefing that the decision to join NATO should be made by the alliance itself, not the United States. Her words leads TASS…

Journalists asked if Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy raised the issue of the country’s accession to NATO during a recent telephone conversation with American leader Joe Biden.

Psaki replied that Ukraine has long aspired to NATO and this issue “has been raised in a number of conversations with US officials over the course of several years.” After that, she was asked to explain what the official position of the White House is on this score. “[Членство в НАТО] for some time has been the aspiration of Ukraine. We have been discussing this aspiration with Ukraine for a long time, we strongly support them, we interact with them, we work to counteract the destabilizing influence, but this decision is made by NATO, ”said Psaki.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a telephone conversation with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said that joining NATO is the only way for Kiev to end the war in Donbass. He noted that the country is reforming the army, but “reforms alone cannot stop Russia.” “NATO is the only way to end the war in Donbass. MAP (Alliance Membership Action Plan – approx. “Lenta.ru”) will be a real signal for the Russian Federation, ”added the President of Ukraine.

On April 6, Zelensky and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation in Donbass during a telephone conversation. The Ukrainian president said that “Russia’s actions pose a serious challenge to the security of Ukraine, NATO member states and all of Europe.”