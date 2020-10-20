Donald Trump and Anthony Fauci, October 19, 2020 (MANDEL NGAN / AFP)

The media have all already spoken extensively of Dr.Anthony Fauci, 79, big boss of the Institute of Infectious Diseases, medical advisor to all presidents since Ronald Reagan, and who since March has been the ” Mr. Coronavirus ” at the White House. He also personifies, in the eyes of the Democratic camp in particular, the voice of reason with the president. Except that Dr Fauci, harshly, has recently become a central figure in the campaign.

The case unfolds in three acts. Act 1: Last week, the “Trump 2020″ team aired a television commercial in which Anthony Fauci was told that no one other than Trump would have done better against the Covid-19, except that the words were truncated and distorted. Great anger of the doctor who explained that it had never been used in this way politically. Second act: Sunday evening, on CBS, Dr. Antony Fauci is the guest of the 60 Minutes show, and he is asked if he was surprised to learn that Donald Trump has caught the coronavirus, after having notably organized a rehearsal at the White House. And this is what he replies: ”Absolutely not, hardly anyone wore a mask, when I saw that I thought: Oh my God! ”

Rarely had the scientific adviser disapproved of the president’s conduct to such an extent. Donald Trump’s furious reaction was not long in coming: at a meeting on Sunday evening, Tump explained that if he had listened to scientists, the country would be on the verge of disaster. Then, Monday morning, Trump calls Fauci a “disaster” and the experts, he says, are “jerks.” Finally, Monday at a meeting in Prescott, Arizona, Donald Trump explains the depths of his thinking: ”The pandemic, we are fed up! The Covid, CNN, they only talk about that! But people don’t listen to you anymore, you bastards! ” If Donald Trump is hitting Fauci with short arms, it is also because the doctor symbolizes this Trump who does not want to see and has a catastrophic death toll of more than 220,000 in the United States.

Biden, he, in his campaign clips, during the first debate and every television intervention, repeats that he will trust scientists and doctors. As for Dr. Fauci, he is in the Democratic camp becoming an idol, much like magistrate Ruth Bader Ginsburg could be: in Washington, Democratic shops now sell mugs, T-shirts or even candles with his effigy!