The White House has listed the priorities of the administration of US President Joe Biden. This is reported on website the US government.

According to the official statement, the first place among the priorities of the new administration is the fight against the spread of coronavirus. The list also includes issues related to climate change and racial justice. In addition, the president and his team will focus on economics and healthcare. It is noted that special attention will be paid to problems related to immigration and the restoration of the US position in the world.

Earlier, Biden took the presidential oath of office during the inauguration ceremony in front of the Capitol in Washington, thereby becoming the 46th leader of the United States. The ceremony is attended by outgoing US Vice President Mike Pence. Former White House chief Donald Trump refused to attend the ceremony, breaking a 150-year-old tradition, and left Washington hours before the celebrations. From the capital, he went to his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. Before that, he said goodbye to his supporters and promised to return “in one form or another.”