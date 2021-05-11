White House spokesman Jen Psaki linked Russia to a hacker attack on the operator of the Colonial Pipeline. It is reported by RIA News…

According to her, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) established that the cyberattack originated from Russian territory. A spokeswoman for the US President noted that Moscow must “act responsibly” in connection with this incident. However, she stressed that the analysis of the incident has not yet been completed.

Earlier, US President Joe Biden said there was no evidence of Russia’s involvement in the hacker attack on the operator of the Colonial Pipeline pipeline. The head of the White House concluded that transnational criminal elements, and not a specific state, were behind the cyberattack.

On May 8, Colonial Pipeline, the largest fuel pipeline operator in the United States, announced that it had been attacked by a ransomware virus. CNN claimed that a group of Russian hackers and their DarkSide community were behind the cyberattack. The channel stressed that due to the cyberattack, the operation of the pipeline, which provides fuel for 45 percent of the population of the US East Coast, was suspended.