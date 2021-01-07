The White House condemned the riots in Washington, during which supporters of the current US President Donald Trump staged the storming of the Capitol. This was stated by the press secretary of the head of state Keili Makinani, the broadcast was conducted on website administration.

The violence in the capital, she said, was “abhorrent and reprehensible.” “We – the president and this administration – condemn him in the strongest terms. This is unacceptable, and those who violated the law should be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law, ”said a White House spokeswoman.

Makinani recalled that the riots organized by Republican supporters were not a realization of the right to peaceful assembly. “A group of public order violators undermined the legitimate rights of many thousands of people who came to peacefully express their opinions in the capital of our country. Those who violently stormed our capital are the complete opposite of everything this administration stands for, ”she said.

It is clarified that the press secretary of the White House did not answer additional questions from journalists. Her performance lasted two minutes.

On January 6, Republican protesters stormed the Capitol Building and surrounded the Senate Hall. The Senate and the House of Representatives interrupted a meeting at which it was planned to approve the results of the last elections. According to this data, Democrat Joe Biden won the presidential elections. During the protests, four people were killed and the police detained nearly 70 rioters.