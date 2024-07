Joe Biden faces criticism from within and outside the party over his age to continue as US president | Photo: EFE/EPA/Daniel Cole

The American newspaper Wall Street Journal (WSJ) released a report citing several occasions in which Joe Biden’s team isolated the president to avoid gaffes and questions about his health.

According to the newspaper, the White House has made “conscious efforts” to avoid interactions with the public and even lawmakers in recent months, as the president’s age and mental health have become constant topics in the press and even within the party itself.

According to the WSJ, the Democrat’s team blocked “impromptu exchanges” and limited the number of interviews he was giving to the press. The White House also rejected invitations for Biden to conduct interviews at the Super Bowl for two years in a row.

Anonymous sources consulted in the report said the measures were part of a conscious effort by the Democrat’s team to prevent the public from questioning whether the current US president’s health had deteriorated in the most recent years of his term.

One of the strategies used by the White House, cited in the report, was to play loud music during the president’s arrivals and departures during press conferences, in order to drown out questions that were being asked and could generate controversial answers or confusion from the Democrat.

Last week, it was revealed that the US president’s personal physician met with a Parkinson’s disease specialist affiliated with Walter Reed Medical Center earlier this year, White House visitor logs showed.