Police have arrested two men from Texas and South Carolina who appear to be attacking multiple targets in the United States, including the New York Stock Exchange and the White House. They are said to have been involved in building car bombs and explosive belts.

US-federal investigators have arrested two men for alleged plans to attack the White House and Trump Tower in New York. They are accused of supporting a foreign terrorist organization, it said in court documents. They also wanted to attack the New York Stock Exchange and the headquarters of US law enforcement agencies, drawing inspiration from attacks by the terrorist organization Islamic State.

The two men from Texas and South Carolina were reportedly arrested last weekend. They are said to have considered traveling to Syria to support ISIS and engaged in building car bombs, explosive belts and other explosive devices. They reportedly discussed their plans with other people using encrypted messages.

Recently, an alleged attack on President Donald Trump was personally foiled. A Canadian woman had sent a letter to Trump containing highly toxic ricin. She is now charged with “threatening the US President”.

According to the indictment, the envelope with the poison contained a letter to Trump in which the woman described the president as an “ugly tyrant clown”. In the letter, she accused Trump of “ruining the USA and leading to disaster”.

No antidote is known

The woman was arrested a week ago while trying to enter the United States from Canada. She had a gun with her. The ricin letter to Trump had been intercepted and not made it into the White House. Mail for the White House is first sorted and examined in warehouses outside of Washington.

Ricin is a poisonous protein that is obtained from the seeds of the miracle tree. In humans, if inhaled, swallowed or injected, the substance can cause severe organ damage and, depending on the dose, death. No antidote is known.