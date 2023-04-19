The National Security Advisor of the United States, Jake Sullivan, spoke this Tuesday, 18, with the international advisor to the Presidency of the Republic, Celso Amorim, according to a statement released by the White House. Sullivan and Amorim discussed a range of bilateral and global issues, “including Russia’s war against Ukraine, continued cooperation to combat climate change and protect the environment, the G-20 and our shared efforts to safeguard democratic institutions.” , says the note released by the US government.