The timing of the return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) depends on when Iran returns to full compliance with its obligations. This was stated at a briefing on Friday, February 5, White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“It really depends on Iran. If Iran returns to full compliance with its obligations under the JCPOA, the US will do the same and then use it as a platform to reach a longer-term and lasting agreement that will also address other areas of concern, ”said Psaki. The briefing was broadcast in Twitter…

The agreement between Iran and a group of states – the United States, Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany – was signed in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis over Tehran’s nuclear developments. Sanctions were lifted from Iran in exchange for refusing to develop its nuclear program.

In 2018, Washington withdrew from the JCPOA, after which it launched a campaign to exert maximum pressure on Iran by renewing sanctions.

In response, Iran announced in 2019 a phased reduction in its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions on nuclear research. In November 2020, the United States added four people and six organizations to the Tehran sanctions lists, and then expanded the sanctions list several times.

On January 26, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, following talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said that Tehran would fully return to fulfilling its obligations under the nuclear deal after the United States lifted sanctions from Iran.

The next day, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken said that Washington first expects Tehran to return to fulfilling its obligations, and then the American side will assess its steps and decide whether to return to this agreement.

At the same time, on January 29, it became known about Washington’s intention to strengthen the restrictions introduced as part of the nuclear deal with Iran and extend their validity period. Then Psaki said that the United States is going to discuss aspects of returning to the implementation of the deal with allies and partners.