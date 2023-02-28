The White House has given US federal agencies 30 days to remove the TikTok social network from all government electronic devices, the chain reported today. CNN.

The order, according to the television network, was given by the director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, Shalanda Youngin a memorandum issued this Monday and addressed to all government agencies and their private contractors.

Federal agencies have 30 days from receipt of the rule to remove any TikTok app from devices, and include in their contracts the prohibition of using this social network on their devices for security reasons.

In this way, the Government of President Joe Biden complies with a bill passed in the US Congress at the end of last year that requires federal agencies to suppress TikTok, which is owned by the Chinese company ByteDance, due to fears of that user data may fall into the hands of the Chinese government.

US officials have expressed concern that the Chinese government may pressure ByteDance to hand over information it obtains from TikTok users, that could be used for intelligence or disinformation purposes, according to CNN.

The Government of Joe Biden was approved by the US Congress.

The television network assured that TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter issued a statement in which she described the ban as “little more than political theater.”

“The TikTok ban on federal devices was passed in December without any debate, and unfortunately that approach has served as a model for other governments around the world,” Oberwetter said in the text.

“We hope that when it comes to addressing national security concerns about TikTok beyond government devices, Congress will explore solutions that do not have the effect of censoring the voices of millions of Americans,” he added.

This Monday, The Canadian government also announced that starting today it will ban federal employees from using the TikTok app. on official mobile phones for posing an “unacceptable” risk to your privacy and security.

Similarly, the European Commission last week issued its own ban on the app on official devices, citing security concerns as well.

EFE

