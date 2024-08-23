Hassan Al-Warfali (Cairo, Agencies)

The Egyptian capital, Cairo, will host a new round of ceasefire talks between Hamas and Israel tomorrow, with the presence of mediators from Egypt, America and Qatar, to reach a ceasefire agreement between the two sides during the coming period, conclude a prisoner exchange deal in several stages, and work to address the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Gaza, according to what a source confirmed to Al-Ittihad.

Cairo hosted talks the day before yesterday, which the White House described as constructive, where some progress was made, stressing the need for all parties to cooperate to work on implementing the proposed agreement.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters that Hamas must participate in the negotiations, which included negotiators from Israel and the three mediating countries.

Kirby added, “We are in Cairo, they are in Cairo, we need Hamas to participate, and we need to start looking at the basic aspects of these details, and that is what we will focus on here in the coming days.”

Kirby stressed that some press reports that spoke of the “near collapse” of the talks were inaccurate, reiterating Washington’s belief that Netanyahu had agreed to the latest proposal, despite his insistence on keeping Israeli forces on the border strip between the Gaza Strip and Egypt.

Omer Dostri, spokesman for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, said last night that a delegation consisting of the heads of the Mossad foreign intelligence agency, David Barnea, and the Shin Bet interior ministry, Ronen Bar, are currently in Cairo to push forward toward an agreement to release the hostages held in the Strip, and to hold talks with the Egyptian side about the Philadelphi corridor on the border between Egypt and Gaza, and the Rafah crossing, carrying a new proposal on the two files.

Two Egyptian security sources said that a delegation from the United States joined the Israeli delegation in the talks, seeking to reach compromises on providing security on the border between Egypt and the Gaza Strip.

Israel added a new condition to the agreement that hindered reaching a result, as it requested a permanent military presence on the border with Egypt, military supervision of the Rafah crossing, and a military presence on the “Netzarim” axis, which is a strip extending from the east of the Strip to its west, preventing the freedom of movement of Palestinians between the north and south of the Gaza Strip.

Egypt is sticking to its position of a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the axis and the crossing, while the US administration is working with the Egyptian and Israeli sides to reach a solution to the two files before the new round of four-party truce negotiations expected to continue tomorrow.

The talks follow a similar round held in the Qatari capital last week, which Hamas did not attend. They also come after a new Middle East tour by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken ended without a breakthrough, and after US President Joe Biden stressed in a phone call with Netanyahu the urgent need to reach a ceasefire and release the hostages.

In the same context, the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday that Minister Badr Abdel Aati informed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about Cairo’s efforts in various tracks to resume negotiations to reach a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and provide humanitarian aid to the Palestinians.

Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said in a statement that Abdel Aati stressed Egypt’s firm position of rejecting the policies of escalation, assassinations and violation of the sovereignty of states pursued by Israel.

The statement explained that the Japanese Prime Minister stressed that Tokyo is following with deep concern the developments in the region, and believes that continued escalation will not serve anyone’s interests.

He explained that Kishida expressed to the Egyptian Foreign Minister his country’s support for Cairo’s efforts to reduce the escalation, noting that Japan is working in parallel to continue delivering aid to Gaza.